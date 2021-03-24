Fire crews knock down blaze that left people trapped atop downtown L.A. building near 10 Freeway

Authorities respond to a building fire in downtown Los Angeles that left people trapped on the roof on March 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Fire crews knocked down a blaze that engulfed a vacant building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to the structure at 1603 South San Pedro St. around 7:15 p.m., as people were sheltering on the roof of the building while heavy smoke poured from the third floor, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down the 10 Freeway as firefighters attempted to reach people sheltering on the roof of the building via an aerial ladder. It’s unclear how many people had been stuck on the roof.

LAFD described those on the roof as occupants of the building, an unused commercial structure with no windows and covered in graffiti.

Sky5 arrived above the scene shortly before 7:45 p.m., as columns of smoke could be seen pouring from the top floor of the eight-story building.

By 7:47, LAFD officials declared a knockdown of the blaze. More than 100 firefighters were assigned to the incident.

Several firefighters were sent to the roof to secure the people sheltering atop the building, while others located and extinguished fires in the second and third floors of the structure within 29 minutes, according to officials.

Crews conducted two searches of the building and no other occupants were found. Firefighters were continuing to search each floor of the building and would remain on scene to conduct overhaul operations.

At 8:04 p.m., CHP said lanes three, four and five of the eastbound 10 Freeway at San San Pedro Street and the offramp for San Pedro would be blocked for an hour.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN LOS ANGELES: EB I-10 AT SAN PEDRO ST, #3/4/5 LANES AND THE SAN PEDRO OFF-RAMP WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 1 HOUR DUE TO A FIRE IN THE AREA — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) March 25, 2021