Los Angeles County firefighters rescued a 5-year-old boy who fell down a steep hillside in Beverly Crest Friday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m., fire crews responded to the 1600 block of N. Gilcrest Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood near the Santa Monica Mountains.

The young boy fell down the hillside and was unable to get back up, County Fire officials said.

Ground crews hiked down the hillside to search for the boy who was rescued using a rope system that lowered him down to the property below.

The boy was then loaded into an ambulance and transported to the hospital along with his mother.

His injuries were unclear, officials said, but he was conscious during the rescue.