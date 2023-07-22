Fire crews rescued a calf that was trapped in a storm drain canal in La Habra on Saturday.

The calf was found in a canal near Sonora High School on the 400 block of Palm Street around 6:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The young animal had jumped from the high school’s farming area before landing in the canal, officials said.

Video from the scene showed multiple fire crews making their way down into the drain area and securing the cow onto a harness. A rescue truck was used to lift the calf out of the canal before placing it safely back on land.

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

Fire crews rescued a baby calf that was trapped in a storm drainage canal in La Habra on July 22, 2023. (Key News)

As the calf was removed from the harness, it appeared to be uninjured and in good spirits.

It was able to walk back to the school grounds on its own legs where it was reunited with school staff members, officials said.

Sonora High School is part of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District which is known for having several high schools participate in agricultural studies. The program involves housing livestock on school campuses.