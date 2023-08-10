Crews responded to a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames in Gardena Thursday morning.

Firefighters were on the scene at South Vermont Avenue near West 135th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters respond to a blaze in Gardena on Aug. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 was in the area covering a car crash when the crew spotted flames shooting into the air from the burning mobile home.

Firefighters were attacking the fire, hoping to stop it from spreading through the mobile home park and to a nearby apartment complex.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the structure when it caught fire.