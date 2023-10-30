Fire crews work to contain overnight brush fire in San Fernando Valley amid Santa Ana winds

Firefighters are still working to contain an overnight brush fire that broke out in the San Fernando Valley.

According to fire officials, the blaze was first reported just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on a hillside near the intersection of Mason Avenue and Sesnon Boulevard in Chatsworth.

Helicopters were seen dropping water on the flames overnight as crews worked to contain the fire, which as of 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, was holding at three and a half acres. No structures are threatened, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

Helicopters were seen dropping water on the flames overnight as crews worked to contain the fire, which as of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, was holding at three and a half acres. (RMGNews)

A fire breaks out on a hillside near Chatsworth, CA on Oct. 30, 2023. (RMGNews)

The overnight blaze comes during a period of strong Santa Ana winds that can easily fuel wildfires and topple trees.

Several small fires were extinguished on Sunday across Ventura and Los Angeles counties; crews quickly contained a 15-acre fire in Camarillo after it broke out shortly before 2 p.m., and fires were also reported in West Hills, Wilmington and North Hollywood later in the afternoon.

Firefighters working to extinguish a blaze off the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Oct. 29, 2023. (TNLA)

A brush fire breaks out at a field in Camarillo, CA on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (CalFire)

Smoke seen billowing from a brush fire in West Hills on Oct. 29, 2023. (Citizen)

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Monday night for much of L.A. and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour through mountains, valleys and coasts are expected to last into Tuesday.

“Winds may drop off a bit into Monday but remain on the strong side,” NWS said. “Further weakening is expected into Tuesday, but [winds] may remain strong enough to support continued critical fire weather conditions away from the coast across wind prone portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

