Fire crews work to protect foothill communities, Mt. Wilson area as Bobcat Fire explodes to 41,000 acres

Firefighters worked overnight to protect the foothill communities and Mt. Wilson area as the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest grew to more than 41,000 acres Tuesday morning.

Officials have increased their resources in an effort to reduce the fire’s growth. More than 1,000 firefighting personnel are now battling the blaze, the U.S. Forest Service stated.

The Bobcat Fire, which started on Sept. 6, has scorched 41,231 acres and was 3% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Forest Service’s information website.

Smokey skies and marine layer fog have made it difficult for pilots to assist ground crews during the morning hours, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. David Dantic told KTLA.

“Our biggest concern is safety for our pilots. If they’re not able to see where they’re going, it makes it impossible for them to fly,” Dantic said.

A smoke advisory has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Tuesday’s primary focus will remain on protecting the foothill communities to the south of the fire and the Mount Wilson area, officials stated.

The second priority will be to keep the northern end of the fire south of Highway 2.

Evacuation orders are in place for parts of Sierra Madre and Arcadia, including areas located north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue. San Gabriel Canyon also remains under an evacuation order.

A fire information map posted by the U.S. Forest Service is seen on Sept. 15, 2020.

A Red Cross evacuation center is open at 285 W. Huntington Drive in Arcadia. Residents should enter through Gate 5.

Residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue remain under an evacuation warning. Also, the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena should be prepared to evacuate if needed.

Officials have extended the closure of Southern California’s national forests until Sept. 21.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the Bobcat Fire.