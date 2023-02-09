A laundromat and a 7-Eleven were destroyed when fire spread through a Hollywood strip mall early Thursday morning.

The fire, which began shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, is believed to have begun in the closed laundromat, then spread to the convenience store, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“This particular occupancy had what we call a common attic, where the attic runs completely through all the occupancies, and that’s how the fire spread,” said Assistant Chief Dean Zipperman.

The fire was extinguished in less than 90 minutes by 81 firefighters, but a nearby apartment building and motel were threatened and temporarily evacuated.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.