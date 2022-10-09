Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned apartment building in Arcadia Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to 128 Wheeler Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered intense flames and smoke, officials said.

Approximately 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

Utilities had been shut off to the vacant building so the fire was most likely human-caused, a battalion chief told KTLA. Nearby business owners believe people had been squatting inside.

No injuries were reported.

Residents told KTLA that many buildings in the neighborhood are vacant and scheduled to be demolished for a redevelopment project.