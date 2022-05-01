A textiles business in a two-story building in downtown Los Angeles was destroyed by an early morning fire Sunday.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at a business called Nice Cap at 1325 S. Los Angeles street.

Los Angeles firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story building which was part of a row of connecting businesses.

The fire burned hot and heavy through stacked and packed textiles in the business. Flames eventually spread to the roof and caused a partial collapse, fire officials said.

Because of the partial roof collapse, and with the aggressive fire burning inside, firefighters moved to a defensive strategy to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent businesses.

Firefighters put water on the fire from afar and were able to eventually push back the flames so crews could reenter the building.

The fire continued to rip through the building and made conditions difficult for the more than 130 firefighters on scene.

After more than 2 hours and 40 minutes, fire crews were able to knock down the fire. The two adjoining businesses were saved from the fire, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.