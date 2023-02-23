A massive fire ripped through a South Los Angeles furniture business and destroyed it early Thursday.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Miramonte Boulevard and 76th Street.

The fire was still smoldering hours later and firefighters remained on scene making sure all hotspots were fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported, but adjacent homes may have been damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but neighbors believe a nearby power pole transformer flared up and started the fire.