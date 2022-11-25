Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building.

The blaze threatened a nearby apartment complex, leading officials to evacuate 40 to 50 residents, Carringer said.

Crews managed to knock down the blaze but remained on scene for several hours to check for any hot spots.

The fire did not spread to the evacuated apartment building, Carringer said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.