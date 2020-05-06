Fire engulfs Central-Alameda structure, downs power lines and prompts evacuation of nearby homes

A large pallet fire engulfed a metal-clad building in Central-Alameda and prompted the evacuation of nearby homes late Tuesday night, authorities said.

What started as a heavy fire at a 300 by 500-foot pallet yard in the 1750 block of 57th Street around 11 p.m. had quickly spread to a structure and threatened at least one home, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

More than 110 firefighters responded to the blaze, assuming a defensive mode and deploying heavy streams of water to stop the flames from spreading, the department said.

“They are making progress but with the dense storage of wood pallets, this fire is burning fiercely and will not be a quick knockdown,” LAFD said about 11:30 p.m.

By midnight, firefighters had extinguished the bulk of the fire, which was centered in the pallet yard and had completely destroyed the metal structure.

No injuries had been reported as of 12:15 a.m. and it’s unclear what ignited the fire.

“Downed power lines are an additional hazard firefighters are working around,” LAFD said.

Because of the fire’s large size, LAFD’s arson investigators were sent to the scene, according to the department.

The L.A. County Fire Department had also sent resources to help battle the flames.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.