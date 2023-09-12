Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles are battling a massive fire at a three-story commercial building.

Crews responded to the 300 block of East 4th Street just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon for a “heavy fire involving dense storage” on the third floor of a 5,000-square-foot building,” LAFD said.

A fire burns in a multi-story building in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Over 100 firefighters were on the scene of -what is now dubbed- the “4th Street Fire.”

The three-story commercial building is comprised of masonry construction, LAFD said. The first floor is commercial space and the second and third floors were originally offices.

No injuries had been reported as of 2:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.