Fire engulfs hillside home in East L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were called to a hillside home that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning in East Los Angeles.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dodds Circle.

Video from the scene showed the home’s roof had partially collapsed under the flames.

The home also may be in danger of sliding down the hill, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The flames did not appear to spread to any other homes in the neighborhood but a gas line appeared to still be burning near the home at 4:30 a.m.

Neighbor Jayme Mazzochi said she doesn’t think anyone was in the home when the fire started.

“I think the house has been vacant for a while, but sometimes people go in there maybe just to party,” Mazzochi said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.