Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Fire engulfs hillside home in East L.A.

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Firefighters were called to a hillside home that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning in East Los Angeles.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dodds Circle.

Video from the scene showed the home’s roof had partially collapsed under the flames.

The home also may be in danger of sliding down the hill, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The flames did not appear to spread to any other homes in the neighborhood but a gas line appeared to still be burning near the home at 4:30 a.m.

Neighbor Jayme Mazzochi said she doesn’t think anyone was in the home when the fire started.

“I think the house has been vacant for a while, but sometimes people go in there maybe just to party,” Mazzochi said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter