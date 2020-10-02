Fire engulfs historic apple ranch in Yucaipa area

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a historic apple ranch in the Yucaipa area Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 2:15 a.m. at Los Rios Rancho located in the 39600 block of Oak Glen Road in Oak Glen, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Multiple large buildings were involved in the fire.

Video provided to KTLA by Community Leo Watch showed a building fully engulfed in flames at one point.

It was unclear how many structures were damaged in the blaze.

The ranch is more than 100 years old and is a popular destination for visitors.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.

Yucaipa Fire Department is at scene of a 4 alarm Commercial Structure at the Los Rios Ranch in Oak Glen. The fire was reported 2:15 am. Multiple large buildings involved, and multiple exposures. https://t.co/gBQk2y1N2T — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) October 2, 2020