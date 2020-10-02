Fire engulfs historic apple ranch in Yucaipa area

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a historic apple ranch in the Yucaipa area Friday morning.
The fire was reported about 2:15 a.m. at Los Rios Rancho located in the 39600 block of Oak Glen Road in Oak Glen, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
Multiple large buildings were involved in the fire.
Video provided to KTLA by Community Leo Watch showed a building fully engulfed in flames at one point.
It was unclear how many structures were damaged in the blaze.
The ranch is more than 100 years old and is a popular destination for visitors.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.