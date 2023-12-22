Fire crews tackled a massive fire that engulfed an office building in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

The blaze marks the third time the abandoned building has been involved in a fire-related incident this year.

More than 40 Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene to tackle the flames that quickly consumed the two-story office building before collapsing the roof.

Although the cause remains under investigation, some residents believe the fire may have been ignited by squatters in the building.

The structure, located along Sunset Boulevard, was already boarded up before it was eventually destroyed by the inferno.

Flames and heavy smoke engulf an abandoned office building downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Flames and heavy smoke engulf an abandoned office building downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 22, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

LAFD confirms the building was the site of previous fires, including one at the beginning of December.

Arson investigators arrived at the scene to investigate and determine a cause.

A homeless encampment is located nearby and some locals told KTLA they believe trespassers or squatters are behind the destruction.

“At this time, there’s no indication that it was the result of homeless activity,” said LAFD Battalion Chief Mike Castillo.

The fire was extinguished after several hours. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Fire crews are scheduled to stay at the site for an extended period of time on Friday night in coordination with the city’s Building and Safety Department.