Investigation underway after fire engulfs vacant church in Santa Ana

Firefighters responded to a vacant church that was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning in Santa Ana.

The fire started in the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted just before 2:45 a.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the building as firefighters arrived and assumed a defensive operation.

Nearly 100 firefighters were called to the scene to fight the four-alarm fire.

The flames were eventually extinguished a little after 4:38 a.m., according to the Fire Authority.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

***UPDATE*** Early footage of the fire in Santa Ana this morning. Investigators are conducting cause and origin investigation. pic.twitter.com/4VjG0sHLi9 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 7, 2020