California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an SUV who crashed into a building in Whittier early Saturday morning, sparking a fire that damaged several businesses.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Leffingwell Rd. near Carmenita Rd.

Firefighters arrived to find the SUV had struck the building and also ruptured a gas line, which caused the vehicle and the structure to catch fire.

Witnesses told officers they saw the driver climb out of the damaged SUV and run away. Several businesses sustained fire, smoke, and water damage as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

CHP has taken over the investigation.