Fire erupts at apartment building construction site in Upland

Firefighters have been sent to battle a blaze that erupted at an apartment building that is still under construction in Upland Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported near the intersection of East 9th Street and 13th Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

More than 60 firefighters were sent to attack the fire, which had extended to an adjacent apartment building, the Fire Department stated.

The blaze was described as a third-alarm fire.

No information about a possible cause of the fire was immediately available.

