Crews have responded to a building fire in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Fire was showing through the roof of the two-story building as Sky5 was over the scene at 8 a.m.

Firefighters took a defensive mode while battling the blaze burning in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

The building was vacant and had been involved in a previous fire, Stewart said.

The Fire Department response prompted officials to close the Blue Line track on Washington Boulevard between Grand and San Pedro, Stewart said.

