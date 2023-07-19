As many as nine fire hydrants may have been sheared and stolen July 19, 2023, in a Watts neighborhood. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a string of fire hydrant thefts in a Watts neighborhood Wednesday, authorities told KTLA.

Calls about the sheared hydrants came in just before 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, who then contacted LAPD and the L.A. Department of Water and Power about the stolen city property.

While as many as nine fire hydrants have been reportedly stolen, footage from Sky5 confirmed three sheared hydrants at 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue, 100th Street and Willowbrook and 10th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

The suspect was only described as an approximately 18-year-old male who was possibly seen breaking at least three fire hydrants with an unknown tool, according to LAPD.

Surveillance photo showing a suspect stealing a fire hydrant in Long Beach (LBPD).

It’s unclear why the fire hydrants were stolen, though these thefts are often related to the illegal resale of the raw materials.

In January, detectives with the Long Beach Police Department arrested five people suspected of stealing fire hydrants throughout the city, including several of whom were also booked for receiving stolen property.