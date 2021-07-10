Fire in Sun Valley destroys car, spreads to several homes

A grease fire apparently started from a barbecue destroyed a car and spread to several homes in Sun Valley on Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A team of about 80 firefighters knocked down the fire that began spreading when the wind picked up the flames.

A thick cloud of black smoke could be seen for miles as fire crews worked to keep it under control.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in under an hour but remained on the scene to put out some of the hotspots.

No injuries were reported.