A fire erupted at an auto yard in Pacoima on Aug. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A massive fire engulfing multiple cars ignited inside an auto yard in Pacoima early Tuesday.

The greater alarm fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. in the 12400 block of West Branford Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Crews arrived to find multiple fires burning inside a fenced auto yard where multiple vehicles were stacked on top of each other.

Firefighters were facing a water supply challenge at hydrants and were working to find alternate supplies, the news alert stated.

The blaze prompted firefighters to go into a defensive mode with ladder pipes and large diameter hand lines in place.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.