A massive fire engulfing multiple cars ignited inside an auto yard in Pacoima early Tuesday.
The greater alarm fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. in the 12400 block of West Branford Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.
Crews arrived to find multiple fires burning inside a fenced auto yard where multiple vehicles were stacked on top of each other.
Firefighters were facing a water supply challenge at hydrants and were working to find alternate supplies, the news alert stated.
The blaze prompted firefighters to go into a defensive mode with ladder pipes and large diameter hand lines in place.
No injuries have been reported in the fire.