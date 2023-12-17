While the winter holiday season is filled with bright and beautiful decorations, fire officials are warning people that many of the popular ornaments like candles, lights, wreaths and Christmas trees can be potential fire hazards if not handled properly.

“People’s always think ‘It’s not going to happen to me,’ but if you’re careless with it, it’s just a matter of time before it happens,” Capt. Jeremy Frazier with the Glendale Fire Department told KTLA photojournalist Phil Ige.

Frazier added that there are at a least few Christmas tree fires in the city of Glendale every year, which is why the department decided to hold a demonstration of how easily the festive trees can go up in flames, especially if they are not watered properly.

“Once you start to see flames in a tree, typically a dryer tree will be consumed in less than 60 seconds,” he said.

Officials with the Glendale Fire Department held a demonstration of how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch fire in the home on Dec. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

In just a matter of a minute or two, the heat from the blaze will spread to other surfaces in the home, such as any presents beneath tree, the carpet, curtains, furniture and the walls and ceiling of the home.

On the prevention side, fire officials say it’s important to keep the tree watered and that any electronics decorating the tree should be plugged into a GIF outlet, which will trip in the case of an electrical short and cut the power off to that outlet before a fire starts.

Candles with a live flame are discouraged anywhere near the Christmas and decorative lights should be unplugged at night.

Finally, having a working smoke detector nearby and a plan to get out of the house if the tree does catch fire are crucial.

“Nobody wants their family to die in a house fire,” Frazier said, “but it happens thousands of times throughout the year.”

Celebrating with family and friends in a responsible and thoughtful way that lessens any potential fire dangers is crucial in avoiding a devastating tragedy around the holidays.