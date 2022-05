Firefighters battled a blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino Sunday evening, officials said.

The three-alarm fire was fought by 10 engines, four trucks and multiple chiefs, the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.

“Crews working on locating the fire, searches and a fire attack,” the department added.

At about 8:45 p.m., the fire was knocked down, the Fire Department said, and an investigation into the fire’s cause was underway.