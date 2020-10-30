Fire rips through Fontana gas station located near apartment complex: officials

A fire broke out at a gas station in Fontana on Friday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported at 7:42 a.m. at a Valero gas station in the 3700 block of Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported.

Photos from the scene tweeted by the Fire Department showed heavy black smoke covering the gas station. Officials told KTLA an apartment complex was originally being threatened.

Fontana: (Update) Crews have transitioned to a defensive operation, Fire well established in occupancy. Crews utilizing master streams & providing for exposure protection. ^MMc pic.twitter.com/tFMUaSGQ4w — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 30, 2020

Fire crews were battling the fire from the ground, using ladders and master streams.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Fontana: OS Video when crews transitioned from an offensive to defensive operation. pic.twitter.com/duo7L60uCb — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 30, 2020