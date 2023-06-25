A massive fire in Costa Mesa engulfed a mobile home and threatened several nearby homes and businesses on Saturday evening.

According to an Instagram post by Costa Mesa Fire Rescue, crews arrived to find the fire tearing through a mobile home in the 1600 block of Whittier Avenue and rapidly spreading towards neighboring residences and businesses.

Costa Mesa Fire Rescue crews worked through blocked access and downed power lines with assistance from Newport Beach Fire Department to contain the blaze and prevent it from progressing.

“All of the occupants of the directly impacted units were safely evacuated, as were all occupants of the threatened units,” Costa Mesa Fire Rescue said. “A total of three to five individuals were ultimately displaced due to the direct or collateral impacts of the fire.”

CMFR is working with the Red Cross to arrange for immediate housing and other needs for those impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.