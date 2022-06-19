San Bernardino County firefighters battled a blaze burning on the fourth floor of a multistory building in San Bernardino Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported around 9:35 a.m. on the 100 block of West 3rd Street.

Smoke billows from a multistory building that caught fire on June 19, 2022 (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Crews arriving on scene found smoke billowing from the fourth floor of a six-story commercial building.

Firefighters made entry into the building and made the smoke-filled and low visibility trek up to the fourth floor to locate the fire while searching for any victims along the way.

The fourth floor was filled with smoke and extreme heat conditions, County fire officials said.

The building was equipped with a “standpipe system” that allowed firefighters to tap into the building to reduce the lengths needed for their hose lines.

After about 90 minutes, the fire was knocked down and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the upper levels of the building.

The estimated cost of the damage is unclear at this time. The fourth floor sustained major water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.