Hemet firefighters responded to an apartment complex and carport fire Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at the Greentree Park Apartments in the 1100 block of West Devonshire Avenue.

Crews arrived to find a section of the apartment complex and a carport fully involved with multiple cars burning.

Video shows firefighters aggressively attacking the flames, which were knocked down in about 15 minutes.

It was unclear exactly how many vehicles were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was unknown and no injuries were immediately reported.