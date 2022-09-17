An unknown number of cats perished when fire raced through a boarding facility and several other businesses in Culver City Saturday morning.

The fire in the 9000 block of W. Venice Blvd. was reported around 5:45 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find Cat Place LA and two other businesses in the strip mall engulfed in flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. It took firefighters 70 minutes to “access, confine and fully extinguish” the fire.

“Heavy smoke impacted at least a half-dozen adjacent businesses, including a feline overnight boarding facility where several cats were rescued, but others sadly perished,” LAFD said.

One firefighter had to be hospitalized when he fell ill during the intense firefight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.