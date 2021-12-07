Fire that damaged 3 Rancho Cucamonga High School classrooms originated from electrical wiring overload

A fire tore through parts of Rancho Cucamonga High School on Dec. 6, 2021.

A fire that damaged three classrooms at Rancho Cucamonga High School on Monday night started because of an overload in electrical wiring, officials said.

The fire started around 6:42 p.m. at the high school, located at 11801 Lark Drive, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department reported on Twitter.

The fire was contained to three classrooms in Building P and no injuries were reported.

Mat Holton, superintendent of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District said the origination of the fire was determined to be an overload in electrical wiring.

Rancho Cucamonga High School reopened for students Tuesday, but the burned classrooms were cordoned off.

Special thx to RC Fire for their quick response. It’s been determined by RCPD and RCFD that the fire originated from an overload in electrical wiring in a P Building classroom. pic.twitter.com/ifuJuH5xop — Supt. Mat Holton (@CJUHSD) December 7, 2021

RCHS experienced a fire in the P Building classrooms this evening. No injuries. The damaged area will be safely cordoned off and school will be in session in the morning. pic.twitter.com/vyLAjnxhY4 — Supt. Mat Holton (@CJUHSD) December 7, 2021