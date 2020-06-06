Video captures firebombing of Long Beach clothing store amid weekend protests, looting

Amid protests, vandalism and looting in Long Beach on Sunday night, a men’s clothing store erupted into flames and was completely engulfed in minutes.

The Men’s Suit Warehouse at 7th Street and Pine Avenue was gutted by the flames.

And footage shot by a videographer appears to capture the moment two men threw Molotov cocktails into the business, which had just been ransacked.

Chris Vinan said he walked upon the scene moments before the fire ignited and approached two men, not realizing what was about to happen.

“I asked them if I can film them,, and they said, ‘Yeah, you’re going to want to film this,'” he said.

About 70 businesses were looted, and a dozen fires started, on Sunday night amid protests decrying the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, police said. More than 70 arrests were made.