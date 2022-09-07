Fire crews for a second consecutive night battled the deadly Fairview Fire burning in Hemet.

The fire increased overnight from 4,500 acres to 5,000 acres, officials said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Ground crews worked hard to box in the fire but containment of the blaze remained at 5%.

Video showed a wild scene overnight as flames at one point burst into a fire whirl.

The fire, which officials said has the potential to burn about 7,000 acres, started Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road.

Fairview Fire perimeter. Sept. 6, 2022 (FIRIS)

Two people killed and a third person severely injured trying to flee the fire Monday were found inside their vehicle, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brandi Swan said.

“The identifies of those individuals cannot be released at this time because they cannot be positively identified based upon the condition in which they were found,” Swan said during the news conference.

The victim who was severely burned, described only as an adult female, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials believe all of the victims were related.

At least seven structures have already been destroyed by the fire but that total is expected to rise.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place for approximately 3,400 homes in the areas south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon and east of State Street.

Residents in about 50 homes near the fire have been asked to boil water over concerns that it may be unsafe to drink.

Officials planned to retest the water on Wednesday.

An evacuation center was established at Tahquitz High School located at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Southern California Edison reported circuit activity at about the time the first flames were spotted but it is still unclear if the utility’s equipment played a role in sparking the blaze.