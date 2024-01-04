Several people were detained and firearms seized during a recent “public disturbance” that took place during a gang investigation in San Bernardino, authorities said.

The incident occurred as a “multiple enforcement team” was conducting an investigation with officers regarding gang activity in the 2300 block of Cabrera Avenue, the San Bernardino Police Department posted Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

“Through further investigation, officers attempted to contact a large crowd causing a public disturbance at the location,” the post read.

The officers observed people running from the scene and detained several of them.

Authorities then used a search warrant to locate “several firearms along with magazines and ammunition.”

An image of the weapons was posted along with information about the bust.

No further information about the suspects or what charges they may face was immediately available.