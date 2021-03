Evidence seized during an arrest in the LAPD’s Mission area is shown in a photo provided by the department on March 15, 2021.

Guns, drugs and cash were seized during a recent arrest, LAPD officials said Monday.

It is unclear when the arrest was made, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission area tweeted that the suspect was in possession of multiple firearms, more than 10 pounds of narcotics, more than 600 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and $3,500 in cash.

Police tweeted images of the seized evidence and the two officers who made the arrest.

No further details were provided.

Ofcr Anaya and Ofcr Hernandez arrested a suspect for possession of multiple firearms, over 10lbs of narcotics, over 600 rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, and $3,500 cash. @CaptainCortez1 @Capt_Odle @LAPDHQ @LAPDOVB pic.twitter.com/1y8vZu4NiI — LAPD Mission Station (@LAPDMission) March 15, 2021