A firefighter helicopter crashed while responding to a brush fire in Riverside County on August 6, 2023. (RMG)

A firefighting helicopter crashed while responding to a brush fire in Riverside County on Sunday night.

The crash happened near the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews were battling a 20-acre fire called the Broadway Fire at the time.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the chopper and what injuries they may have sustained.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown as details remain limited.

This developing story will be updated.