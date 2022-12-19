A fire that damaged a restaurant in Monterey Park M also sent a firefighter to the hospital Monday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, a chief with the Monterey Park Fire Department said.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the restaurant, which was closed at the time.

The fire apparently ignited in the kitchen and spread to the building’s attic space, the chief said.

Multiple agencies including the Alhambra Fire Department, Montebello Fire Department, and Los Angeles County Fire Department were called in to battle the fire.

Crews battle a fire in Monterey Park on Dec. 19, 2022. (KTLA)

Eventually, crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 45 minutes.

No civilian injuries were reported but one firefighter suffered minor, unspecified injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the chief said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.