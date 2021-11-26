Firefighter injured battling blaze at downtown L.A. textile business

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that broke out at a textile business in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 16th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

The fire erupted at a textile business and threatened two other structures.

Heavy flames were seen at one point as the fire caused damage to the building’s rooftop. The fire was primarily contained to the building of origin, according to the Fire Department.

More the 115 firefighters managed to knock down the blaze in one hour and 43 minutes.

One firefighter was being treated for a leg injury suffered during the incident, the Fire Department confirmed.

The firefighter is expected to be OK.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.