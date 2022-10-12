Footage shared on the Citizen app shows a large contingent of firefighters battling a blaze in Van Nuys on Oct. 12, 2022.

A firefighter has been hospitalized as dozens of Los Angeles Fire Department personnel fight a greater alarm fire at a commercial building in Van Nuys Wednesday evening.

The injured firefighter suffered a “non-life threatening medical complaint (no trauma injury),” fire officials said in an alert.

The LAFD later clarified it was “heat exhaustion.” That firefighter’s condition is unknown.

More than 85 other firefighters remain at the scene in the 7000 block of North Van Nuys Boulevard, where the fire has been contained to the building of origin, “defending the two adjacent buildings,” the LAFD said.

“There is heavy smoke blanketing the area and neighbors are advised to remain indoors with doors/windows closed,” the LAFD added. “Power was shut off to the block which caused ‘stuck elevators’ in a nearby assisted living facility. A full task force (10 firefighters) is at the facility handling the situation.”

Arson investigators are on scene, though the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

As of 7:11 p.m., officials had not declared a knockdown of the fire, though fire crews were demolishing parts of the building to attack remaining pockets of fire.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene overnight.