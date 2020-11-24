Firefighter nearly engulfed in flames while battling blaze in Sherman Oaks

A firefighter was nearly engulfed in flames while battling a blaze in Sherman Oaks late Monday night.

The fire began in a one-story commercial building shortly before midnight in the 13400 block of West Ventura Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

About 35 firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames and smoke coming from the structure.

Video from the scene showed a firefighter with a circular saw attempting to cut into the burning building when flames caught the uniform.

The firefighter was nearly engulfed before colleagues managed to douse the flames with water from their hoses.

The firefighter did not appear to be injured in the incident. The Fire Department did not report any injuries in its news alert.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the burning building in about 24 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.