KTLA was there to capture the moment firefighter Rudy Marin proposed to his girlfriend during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Marin has for years participated in the L.A. Marathon — always clad in full firefighting gear and holding an American flag — to raise money for the California Fire Foundation.

During the 2021 L.A. Marathon, Marin got on one knee popped the question live on air.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2021.