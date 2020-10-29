Firefighter who died battling El Dorado Fire appears to have been ‘burned over’: Forest Service

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Charles Morton, a firefighter who died while battling the El Dorado Fire, is seen in a photo released by San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Charles Morton, a firefighter who died while battling the El Dorado Fire, is seen in a photo released by San Bernardino National Forest officials.

More information has been revealed about the death of Charles Morton, the Big Bear hotshot firefighter who died battling the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County.

Morton, 39, died Sept. 17 while conducting fire suppression efforts, according to an incident report filed by the U.S. Forest Service.

“It appears he was burned over by the fire and passed away,” the report said.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed that the burns were Morton’s official cause of death.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter