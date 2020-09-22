Firefighter who died battling El Dorado Fire was well-respected leader in Big Bear Hotshots: Officials

Charles Morton, a firefighter who died while battling the El Dorado Fire, is seen in a photo released by San Bernardino National Forest officials.

U.S. Forest Service officials on Monday identified the firefighter who died battling a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest as Charles Morton, a squad boss for the Big Bear Hotshot Crew.

“Charlie was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times,” U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Charlie’s loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Morton, 39, died Sept. 17 while battling the El Dorado Fire, a 22,588-acre wildfire caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

Officials have not released information on Morton’s death. Law enforcement and fire crews began searching for a missing crew member near Pinezanita, which is northeast of Angelus Oaks on Sept. 17. Authorities later later confirmed the firefighter’s death was related to the search, but added no further details.

Morton worked with the Forest Service for 14 years, joining the Truckee Interagency Hotshots on the Tahoe National Forest in 2006. He then joined the San Bernardino National Forest in 2007.

He began his career as a Corpsman with the California Conservation Corps at the Butte Fire Center in Magalia, moving to the 2006 fire season with Firestorm Fire Suppression in Chico.

“The San Bernardino National Forest is grateful for the support that has been extended through this tragic event,” officials said in a statement.

Morton is survived by his wife and daughter, his parents, two brothers, cousins, and friends.

“He’s loved and will be missed. May he rest easy in heaven with his baby boy,” his family said in a statement released by the Forest Service.