Firefighters battle 20-acre brush fire in Castaic

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven brush fire that broke out Monday morning in Castaic.

The blaze, dubbed the Equestrian Fire, is burning just off the 5 Freeway near the 26900 block of Tapia Canyon Road.

Officials say the fire began around 3:45 a.m. and has scorched about 20 acres. Winds in the area were blowing at about 28 mph.

Three water-dropping helicopters could be seen assisting in the firefight Monday morning.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the 5 Freeway remained open amid the firefight.

The fire is being reported as much of the region is under critical fire weather conditions.

Forecasters are expecting gusty winds to combine with low humidities and high temperatures Monday. A red flag warning is in place for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

