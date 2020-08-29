Firefighters battle 200-acre blaze near Elizabeth Lake

Crews were battling a 200-acre brush fire Friday near Elizabeth Lake, in northwest Los Angeles County, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed Johnson Fire, was reported just after 3 p.m. at Johnson Road and Elizabeth Lake Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It started as a vehicle fire and spread to brush, according to the department.

About 300 firefighters were at the scene, along with multiple aircrafts, working to stop forward spread in remote terrain.

Gusty winds, difficult to access terrain, high temperatures and dry fuels were making it difficult to battle the fire, the department said.

“We have experienced several spot fires, but through good communication along w/ swift action on the ground & air, these dangerous spots have been contained,” fire officials tweeted.

No structures were under threat and no injuries were reported.

