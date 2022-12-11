Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department battle a four-alarm blaze, near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue Dec. 11, 2022 (LBFD).

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to a four-alarm blaze Sunday morning at a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations.

The fire, according to the department, occurred near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue.

Video tweeted by LBFD showed crews in defensive positions due to heavy fire and wind conditions.

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department battle a four-alarm blaze, near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue Dec. 11, 2022 (LBFD).

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department battle a four-alarm blaze, near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue Dec. 11, 2022 (LBFD).

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department battle a four-alarm blaze, near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue Dec. 11, 2022 (LBFD).

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department battle a four-alarm blaze, near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue Dec. 11, 2022 (LBFD).

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department provided additional resources during the incident, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.