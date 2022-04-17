Anaheim firefighters worked to douse a fire that broke out at a commercial building Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at a building on the 1500 block of W. Embassy Street, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

The industrial building was a storage location for a large quantity of wood, Anaheim fire officials said.

Large plumes of smoke were seen across the city prompting some social media concerns that the fire was on Disneyland property.

Fire officials said the building was burning about a mile away from the property and was no threat to the Anaheim Resort District.

The fire was extinguished around noon and no other structures were threatened, the Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.