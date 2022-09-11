Crews responded to the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino for a fire on the second-floor on Sept. 11, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of N. E and W. 2nd streets.

The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from the second story.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene and battled the flames as it spread across the second floor.

By 11 a.m., firefighters continued to battle the fire but had to retreat from one area due to concerns over the structural integrity of the building. Despite that, they continued to take an offensive approach to battle the flames.

Less than an hour later the fire was put out and crews completed a search of the area for any possible victims.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but firefighters have responded to several fires inside the derelict structure over the past several years.

The mall has been abandoned for more than five years. In July, city leaders approved a plan to demolish the buildings on the property and sell the land, according to the San Bernardino Sun.