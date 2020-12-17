Firefighters battle blaze engulfing commercial building in Chatsworth

Crews are working to put out a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in Chatsworth Wednesday night.

The flames were reported around 9:50 p.m. at a one-story building at 20510 Sunburst St., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The structure houses Arizona Pipeline Co., fire officials said. The pipeline contractor is based in Hesperia but lists the Sunburst Street address as its Chatsworth division.

Shortly after 10 p.m., firefighters transitioned into defensive mode, fighting the blaze from outside the building as flames engulfed the building and a heavy column of smoke poured through the roof.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed sparks among the flames inside the building.

The structure measures about 75 feet by 100 feet, LAFD said.

