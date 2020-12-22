Firefighters battle large blaze at commercial building in North Hollywood

Crews are working to put out a fire that was consuming a commercial structure in North Hollywood Monday night.

The flames were first reported shortly after 9 p.m., as a rubbish fire spread to a one-story building at the corner of Tujunga Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

A total of three buildings were exposed to the flames, and the roof collapsed on the largest one. A yard of work vehicles was also exposed, fire officials said.

Minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, they had to retreat from inside the main building as flames gutted it. They continued battling the blaze from outside, with hoses from at least seven ladder trucks aimed at the structure.

The burning building sits next to a residential high-rise.

Power lines were downed, and officials with the Department of Water and Power were working to reenergize them and mitigate the hazard, LAFD said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.